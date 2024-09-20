'AITA for kicking my BIL out of my wedding after he locked my kids in their room?' UPDATED

Oh HELL no! You are NTA. I'm trying to wrap my head around how a guy who hates kids is "trying to do the right thing" by lying to two young children and locking them into their bedroom. That just doesn't compute. Do not, ever, apologize for kicking Tim and your sister out of your house, and wedding, over this. The health, safety, and well being of your wife and kids are the top priority.

And [deleted] called out OP, saying:

I’m kind of in shock that you let a professed child hater take your kids alone and then didn’t check on them immediately when you realized they weren’t around. NTA for cutting him out but come on, do better.

OP later shared this brief update to the post: