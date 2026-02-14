'Am I overreacting for kicking my boyfriend out for not buying me a sandwich?' UPDATED

Weekly-Eagle-4246

NOR, These are little things he is doing and has carried on doing, "the minimum" but knowing how you are and a big test coming up, he does know how you feel, yet he puts him self first, why? Has he never cooked you a meal in all the time you have been together?

And why only get himself anything while knowing you have had nothing and/or the sandwich, if you liked it or not, commonsense says "share" but no he does not, he knows you will now go without and be hungry, yeah sound like a right good relationship you are in, even if you cook (every meal) and he washes up, is that it?