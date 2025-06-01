'AITA for yelling and kicking my boyfriend out for using the wrong scissors?'

He's also refusing to buy me new ones since they are not exactly cheap, and again, are “just scissors.” It sucks that we are now not talking because because of this and I can’t believe this is going to break us up.

I do think I overreacted a bit and did throw him out without dinner during our argument when he was just doing what I asked of him and I'm financially in a place where I can afford a new pair without much worry. AITA for not apologizing or at least being willing to get over this? It seems like such a small hill for what was a good relationship to die on.

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

Constant_Tough_6446