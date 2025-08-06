'AITA for kicking my boyfriend out of my place after he demanded I apologize before speaking to him?'

Yesterday, he texted me that the dogs were running out of food and asked me to buy more and schedule the delivery for 6pm. I did, but the Vet changed their food and we had to switch them gradually to the new one. I texted him about how to do it but he was sounding so confused that I decided to call him and explain it.

I even asked him when he would be at home and free to talk. At 8pm on the time he chose I called and he answered the phone with “Hey, what do you want?” I was taken aback because we hadn’t spoken in days, not even text or anything, so I asked what was wrong and why he was treating me like that.