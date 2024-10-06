'AITA for kicking my brother and his new wife out of my house after they tried to 'redecorate' my dead daughter’s room while I was at work?'

They’re even suggesting I apologize and let them move back in. My brother is still texting me, asking me to reconsider, saying they’re in a tough spot, but all I see when I look at him is betrayal. So, AITA for kicking them out and refusing to even consider letting them back in after what they did?

Sebscreen

NTA. Your parents can frankly shut the hell up. They know damn well your scumbag brother and his scumbag wife were trying to take over your daughter's room so they have more space for themselves and they still disrespected their granddaughter's memory to try and gaslight you otherwise. The utter nerve of your brother and SIL. They are the way they are precisely because no one has told them no before you.