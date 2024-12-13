'AITA for kicking my brother and his wife out of my house over my baby's name?' 'My SIL's face dropped.'

My husband (34M) and I (32F) just had our first baby, a beautiful little girl. We named her “Lena” after my late mother, who passed away a few years ago. The name has deep meaning for us, and it felt perfect.
My older brother (37M) and his wife (35F) came over to meet the baby for the first time. As soon as they heard her name, my SIL’s face dropped. She said Lena was the name she had “always planned” to use for her future daughter (they don’t have kids yet) and accused us of “stealing” the name.
At first, I thought she was joking, but she kept going, saying we were “selfish” and “ruined” the name for her. My brother backed her up and suggested we “consider changing it” since “they called dibs” years ago.
I lost it and told them they were being ridiculous and disrespectful, especially since the name honors my mom. When they wouldn’t drop it, I asked them to leave. Now they’re telling our family that I’m “heartless” and “stole their dream name” while “overreacting” by kicking them out. AITA?
Timely-Second2457 said:
So she isn't pregnant yet and is calling dibs on a name? 1) No guarantee she will even have kids 2) No guarantee she will have girls. Also last I checked she was your mom too! NTA.
JoanneAsbury42 said:
They can always use it as a middle name! Both mine and my brothers daughters have the same middle name, our moms. It's an easy solution. Or Hey! Why not 2 Lenas????? NTA
Hinevis1a said:
NTA! Names aren't something you can call dibs on, and you've got every right to name your baby after someone as special as your mom. It sounds like your SIL needs a lesson in what’s actually “ridiculous.”
Kicking them out might seem harsh to some, but standing your ground in your own home is totally justified. You don’t need that kind of drama clouding such a happy time. Maybe they can consider the name “Chill” for their future kid instead. Keep enjoying your baby Lena, and don’t let anyone dampen your joy.
chuckinhoutex said:
NTA- they FAFO. Literally it was your mother's name, that pretty much trumps any dibs they think they had. I'd be like- it's sweet your wanted to name your maybe future daughter after my mom someday if you have one, but that's alright- I got it covered now, you can pick your own name.
Ok-Independence5335 said:
NTA no one owns a name. They may never have a child (not everyone who wants one does!) or if they do it could be a son.
spymatt said:
NTA and as far as names go, first come, first serve. If that was the case, maybe they should have tried harder to have a kid. Sounds like a jealousy thing to me.