'AITA for kicking my co-worker out of the car after he littered?' 'It was 20 degrees out.'

My co-worker asked for a ride home today because of the snow storm and Ubers were charging a ridiculous amount. I said sure, no problem. While I was driving he opened the window and I asked why, he said “I’m just gonna toss my coffee cup”. I said absolutely not and enabled the child lock, he got pissy and said “Relax, everyone does it. It’s no big deal.”
I warned him that if he littered from my car, I’m going to kick him out, he didn’t heed my warning and opened the door at a red light and just tossed his coffee cup. So I turned to the nearest parking lot and told him to go back and pick his garbage up or I’m not dropping him off.
We were still 15 miles away from his house and it was 20 degrees out, he only had a light jacket and a hoodie on. He refused and told me that I’m being overly dramatic, I told him to get out of my car.
He refused, so I straight up told him that I’ll call the cops and report him to management the next day if he doesn’t leave my car. Only when I was with 911 did he leave my car. He told me that he’ll pick up the litter, and I told him that it’s too late and drove off. He kept calling and texting me, so I had to block his number. AITA? He probably paid $80-100 for an Uber.
Hatstand82 said:
I completely understand your point. I’m concerned that he refused to leave your car that could have escalated. Please tell HR what happened before he thinks to do so not like a complaint, just mention it in case it comes up in your workplace.
GrinerForAlt said:
NTA. Even if he really believes everyone litter he could have lived with your "strict" rules for that one car ride as you were doing him a favor. Also, what you asked was really not strict at all. Most people do not litter, it just looks that way because litter tends to stay for a long while, and so the litterers feel justified when they see the garbage.
bobaluey69 said:
NTA. I can't stand littering, but also he didn't respect you at all. Guess he doesn't want a ride again...Sorry, but good job.
birthdayanon08 said:
NTA. Littering aside, which is every reason to hit the eject button, your coworker put you at risk of getting a very expensive ticket.
justdrivinGA said:
NTA...and who thinks it’s ok to just toss trash out their window??? I can’t even imagine doing that. What a trashy person.
KiraLilly said:
Your coworker not only disregarded your preferences about your automobile, but his actions could have also exposed you to legal repercussions. You established explicit boundaries, which he opted to disregard.
nfurnoh said:
As a volunteer litter picker in my community I salute you. NTA.