Father's obsession with erasing first wife's memory costs him his home and his son's respect. AITA?

He'd get mad at me for asking them about mom or going into their room to see photos of mom. He told me it was disrespectful to my stepmom. Then he'd say she was the only mom I actually knew and I should treat her as such.

My stepmom, for the most part, never pushed. A few times she did ask if I'd ever call her mom and she was visibly disappointed when I said no but she would eventually let it go.

Dad's and my relationship kinda leveled out when I went to college. He made a few comments on my wedding day that he expected my feelings to change when I had kids of my own.