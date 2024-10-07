'AITA for kicking my daughter out for cheating with my other daughter's BF?' UPDATED

On the other hand she's my daughter and I don't want her to ever think I don't love her or prefer her sister. I also want my kids to have a good relationship with eachother, but I can't pretend I like the person she's become to do this to her sister. I'm trying not to let the anger of her actions cloud my judgment but I've never been angrier at one of my kids.

I know she's a teenager and teenagers do dumb things but I would have never done this, even at that age. Plus what kind of signal would it send to my 17yr if I just overlooked what her sister did to her. I've asked family and friends for their opinions but while some agreed with me others disagreed and I just don't know what's right. I just feel so conflicted.