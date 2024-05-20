'AITA for kicking my brother out of my husband's bday and telling him to go back to work?' UPDATED

I got married at my residency to my husband(48M),who is a psychiatrist and we currently have a really good work life balance,we can take our time off easily and we don't burn out. It also helps that we operate our private clinic together so we are our own bosses. I don't see my brother very much and I will be honest,he turned into one of the most narcissist surgeons I have ever met.

He only talks about himself,what he accomplished and how he is a very good surgeon. That is his whole personality. I never saw him talk him about another person if it is not a family person or someone he wants to bury in the ground. I also know the clinic he works and people does not like him either.