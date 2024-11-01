'AITA for kicking everyone out of my wedding party?' UPDATED + SCREENSHOTS

After that, Michael and I decided to think about our wedding parties. We want people up there who love us and want to celebrate us, so we decided to completely do away with the wedding party, and have it just be us. My bridesmaids were supposed to be Flora, Vanessa, and others who knew about Vanessa’s feelings and intent to come to this dinner to attack us.

They’ve all remained silent on the matter to “keep the peace.” People are upset we’ve made this choice, and are asking us to think it over. And since I know there will be concerns over why Vanessa suddenly is against us, and if I’m maybe leaving things out, the answer is no. There has never been any infidelity or abuse in our relationship, and it has been healthy and loving.