'AITA for kicking a family out of our condominium pool?' 'RESIDENTS ONLY.'

"AITA for kicking a family out of our condominium pool just because they don't live here?"

I was enjoying my coffee poolside at our condominium on a Sunday morning. A mother and her two kids arrived who were clearly not residents because they drove up with all of their pool stuff in their car and changed into their bathing suits in the bathroom. A resident would just walk here (the association isn't that big) and would have changed in their unit.

It's been almost 100 degrees for a week. The kids jumped in the pool and started splashing around having a great time. Yeah, they were noisy but they were just being kids. I started thinking about what if all the kids from the surrounding apartment buildings (that don't have pools) started using our pool.