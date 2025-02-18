'AITA for kicking my friend out of my engagement party?' 'Everything was perfect until...'

I (26F) and my fiancé, Jake (27M), had our engagement party last weekend. We’ve been together 3 years, and he proposed last month. My best friend, Lisa (26F), offered to help plan the party at a rooftop bar- super chill, just close friends and fam. Everything was perfect until…
Midway through the night, Lisa’s boyfriend, Mark (28M), grabbed the mic during the toast. I thought he was gonna say congrats or whatever, but he starts this whole speech about how “love is in the air” and suddenly drops to one knee IN FRONT OF LISA. Everyone starts screaming, phones out, the whole thing. Lisa’s crying, nodding yes, and the crowd goes wild.
I’m standing there holding my champagne like…this is MY engagement party?? Jake’s just awkwardly patting my back. Once the clapping dies down, I straight-up asked Mark, “Dude, seriously? You couldn’t pick literally any other day?” He shrugged and said, “Come on, it’s not like you guys need the spotlight all night.”-exact words.
I lost it. Told him to leave, and when Lisa tried to defend him, “You too. Bye.” They left, but now half my friends are on my phone saying I overreacted and “should’ve been happy for them.” Lisa texted me, “You ruined what was supposed to be the happiest moment of my life.” But like…HELLO??? This was MY moment!
My mom says I was justified, but my brother says I “looked jealous and petty.” Jake’s staying neutral but thinks Mark was out of line. So…AITA for kicking them out? Should I have just let them have their “moment?"
GardenSafe8519 said:
Mark owes you half the money you dropped for YOUR party that turned into HIS party.
ThisEnvironment6627 said:
NTA screw Mark and Lisa… they have the audacity to say you ruined their moment? The moment you funded for yourself and your fiancé? They can kick sand and any friend telling you anything let them know they are more than welcome to fund their engagement party and skip your wedding cuz they don’t have your best interest in mind.
Top-Cantaloupe3356 said:
NTA - send them a bill for their share of the engagement party.
halchemy said:
NTA AT ALLL. That is insane behavior and they didn’t even try to ask beforehand if that would be okay with you. It is common knowledge that an engagement party, wedding, etc is not an appropriate place for a proposal.
MyChoiceNotYours said:
NTA she's not your friend if she didn't find that both rude and disrespectful. I bet she was in on it.
LogicalDifference529 said:
Lisa offered to help plan the party? Yeah she knew what was going to happen. $50 says her nails were freshly manicured.