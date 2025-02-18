'AITA for kicking my friend out of my engagement party?' 'Everything was perfect until...'

"AITA for kicking my friend out of my engagement party after he proposed to his girlfriend there?"

I (26F) and my fiancé, Jake (27M), had our engagement party last weekend. We’ve been together 3 years, and he proposed last month. My best friend, Lisa (26F), offered to help plan the party at a rooftop bar- super chill, just close friends and fam. Everything was perfect until…

Midway through the night, Lisa’s boyfriend, Mark (28M), grabbed the mic during the toast. I thought he was gonna say congrats or whatever, but he starts this whole speech about how “love is in the air” and suddenly drops to one knee IN FRONT OF LISA. Everyone starts screaming, phones out, the whole thing. Lisa’s crying, nodding yes, and the crowd goes wild.