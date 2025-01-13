'AITA for kicking my GF out on New Year’s Eve for threatening my little brother?' UPDATED

"AITA for kicking my girlfriend out of my place on New Year’s Eve for scaring my little brother?"

Last year was a sh!t year for me (29m) and my family. We lost our dad beginning of the year after he had a heart attack and my little brother (12) had no one to take care of him. Our mom died when he was 3 so our dad was all we had left. I fought for custody and was appointed his legal guardian.

Honestly it hasn’t been easy. We’re still adjusting to these life changes and my brother is taking it the hardest. For months he was just not himself. Bad attitude, lashing out. I got him in therapy because I knew he was just hurting. His behavior has improved so much since then, even if sometimes there’s days where he’s withdrawn.