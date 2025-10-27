'AITA for kicking my husband out of the delivery room after he ignored my 25 calls during labor to do keg stands at his buddy's party?'

My due date was a Saturday. I'd taken the day off work, obviously. I'd asked him three weeks in advance to keep that weekend clear. Just in case. He nodded, barely looking away from his monitor.

Friday night, his college roommate texted about some reunion party. Twenty people, lots of drinks, reliving the glory days or whatever. It was happening Saturday afternoon, about an hour away.

I said, "You're kidding." He said, "It's just a few hours. You're not even having contractions."

"My due date is tomorrow." "Yeah, but first babies are always late. Everyone says that."

I stared at him. "What if I go into labor?" "Then call me. I'll come back."