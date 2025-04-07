'AITA for kicking my husband's stepmother out of our wedding?' 'I alerted SECURITY.'

"AITA for kicking my husband's stepmother out of our wedding and telling her she was never his mother?"

My husband and I (both 26) got married a couple of weeks ago. During the wedding my husband's four older sisters (all 10+ years older than him) surprised him with a dance to honor their mom who died when my husband was very young.

He danced with each sister individually before all five of them danced together. It was such a beautiful moment and a standout for all the right reasons for my husband and his sisters. But during their dance their stepmother started kicking up a fuss.

It started with her trying to storm onto the dance floor and insisting on the dance being with her instead. Two of my SILs husbands were trying to stop her. I went over and tried to calm her down but she was furious.