'AITA for kicking my 'mentally ill' brother out of my house?'

It drove me crazy, he also would make noises while my wife was in auditions which was frustrating for her. Not even accidental, like screaming watching a sports game 5 seconds after we told him she was going on zoom...this was one of my breaking points.

She has dedicated her whole life to this, since she was like 9. When I started making good money the first thing I was excited about was that she could focus on her dreams. She finally got a good agent, her auditions she gets are huge, and she is on cloud 9. As soon as he started doing this, I noticed she was getting stressed, one of the main issues is he works nights...