'AITA for kicking my MIL out for threatening to call CPS if I have a home birth?' UPDATED

BatterWitch23 said:

NTA - your baby, you give birth YOUR way. When MIL threatened to call CPS on you, that was the nuclear option. You absolutely did the right thing - because also once the baby is born, is she going to keep threatening to call CPS on you if you don't do things her way? To me, that threat is pretty much - OK, then you don't get to see the baby either.

Zipposflame said:

SIL is only mad because now Mom is her problem, and FIL is probably just scared she will become his problem again NTA you have a plan and its your life, your body and your baby

She later shared this update: