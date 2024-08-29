'AITA for kicking my MIL out for threatening to call CPS if I have a home birth?' UPDATED

I 23f am currently 36 weeks pregnant and ready to not be anymore. I live with my husband 25m and our pets, but recently his mother has been staying with us because her and father in law are going through a divorce.
I don’t get along with my mother in law, I never have but we’re very cordial and we don’t spend too much time together. However since staying with us she has been absolutely up my ass, critiquing everything I do.
I plan on having a home birth. Before anyone is joining mil up my a$$ about it, just know I don’t care and I’ve done plenty of research and have a backup plan and a backup plan for that backup plan and I will tell you to shut the fuck up as well so don’t waste your time.
With that being said, my mother in law has continued to tell me that I’m stupid for wanting a home birth and accused me of thinking I’m better than her because she gave birth in a hospital and had an epidural with my husband who is her only biological child.
She tells me I’m going to kill my baby if I don’t give birth in a hospital with no medical staff (which is not true, there will be medical staff present. Like I said, backup plans) my husband defends me and tells her to leave me alone but she screams at him and locks herself in her room.
Recently she told me if I have a home birth she will call CPS and have my baby taken away. I freaked out and told her to shut the fuck up and if she didn’t leave I would call the police on her for trespassing. She left after crying and called my sister in law (her step daughter) to come get her.
My sister in law called me and told me I was heartless and cruel for kicking her out and she was just looking out for her grandchild. My father in law agrees, and so far only my husband said I did the right thing. AITA for this?
Edit: to those giving helpful feedback and advice and suggestions, thank you. I am confident in my plans but if anything goes south I am 5 minutes from a hospital and do have multiple backup plans and medical staff helping me. To those wishing me good fortune and giving actual advice and concerns, thank you very much. To everyone else: STFU.
Catbunny said:
NTA - Anyone who pulls CPS out because they aren't getting their way is evil. SIL and FIL are just pissed because she is/may be their problem now.
BatterWitch23 said:
NTA - your baby, you give birth YOUR way. When MIL threatened to call CPS on you, that was the nuclear option. You absolutely did the right thing - because also once the baby is born, is she going to keep threatening to call CPS on you if you don't do things her way? To me, that threat is pretty much - OK, then you don't get to see the baby either.
Zipposflame said:
SIL is only mad because now Mom is her problem, and FIL is probably just scared she will become his problem again NTA you have a plan and its your life, your body and your baby
Hello anyone who wanted an update I have one. I got in a car accident a few days ago and went into labor at 36+4 days and our baby was born soon after. I did give birth in a hospital but besides being born a little early my sweet baby is all good. Sad I didn’t get to do my birth plan but it was still a good experience despite the unfortunate circumstances.
I admit I did have a preconceived notion about hospital births from horror stories and other women sharing their experiences, I was mostly terrified of having to get an unnecessary c-section because they do happen and being pushed into things I didn’t want.
That didn’t happen, I was able to still do what I wanted to do, just not in my home. I apologize to everyone I was unnecessarily rude to. Anyway i had some downtime while baby slept and thought I’d give a little update.