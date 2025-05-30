Bride’s final straw: MOH vows to breastfeed during vows for attention. AITA?

I sat Annie down and tried to have a polite conversation with her and I said I didn’t mind her wearing her baby down the aisle but I absolutely do not want her to pull out her breast and feed the baby while we are at the altar during the ceremony.

I felt like this was a reasonable request. I understand it is natural but I don’t want this done in front of my guests while I am at the altar. It was going to be photographed and video taped and I just don’t want her breasts out. 🤷‍♀️

She freaked out. Called me horrible names and was practically frothing at the mouth… She said I was “taking women back by centuries and how dare I tell her she cannot feed her baby whenever and wherever she pleases.”