'AITA for kicking my mom out after she tried to get my fianceé to 'parent' my kids?' UPDATED

"AITA for kicking my mom out of my house after she tried to get my fiancee to 'parent' my kids?"

I (36M) have two boys, age 6 and 7. I'm engaged to "Millie", (31F), and we have a great relationship. My kids like her a lot and vice versa. We always have fun together and they call her Aunt Millie. They live with me about half the time because my ex and I share custody.

My mom was over at my house the other day to spend some time with us. We were having a good time, then Millie got a package; it was a piece of antique art (she's a collector), and she left to get it ready for her display case. Soon after, my 7yo comes in and asks me to help with his homework, so I excused myself and went to sit in the living room with him.