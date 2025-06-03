'AITA for kicking my mom out of my house after she stole?' 'Yes, it's pathetic.'

I’m gonna keep this short because I just really need an opinion on this I (F22) have recently moved into my first apartment after ages of trying to find a job after college. It’s been a pain but I’ve managed to get away from my mom and dad. I’ve been here for about a month and 2 days ago my parents came around the house for dinner.
Now small side note, my partner passed away last year and I’ve really been struggling without him. The last thing that he gave me for my birthday was a very small houseplant (one of the ones that pretty much survive forever if you take care of it) so anyways after dinner I clean up and I notice it’s gone, of course I go into absolute PANIC mode because it’s the last shard of my passed partner.
I look all around the house for a good 30 minutes and cannot find the thing. So of course I get suspicious, it’s hardly difficult to lose a god damn house plant. I call up my parents and my mom seems REALLY suspicious when I ask her about it, and after further questioning she eventually gives up, she stuffed it into her handbag with her and took it.
Of course, I was pissed and demanded it back and my mom kept on saying “it’s not a big deal honey” “it’s just a plant” so and so despite my saying it’s the last shard of my partner that I physically have left, I haven’t spoken to her since and I’ve really been considering going over there and giving her a piece of my mind. But at the end of the day it is a plant and she does collect them, plus, it’s my mom. AITA?
scooby946 said:
Get the plant. Cut off the mother. From what you said about "getting away from your parents," it might be time. NTA. P.S. who steals a house plant?
EfficiencyForsaken96 said:
NTA. It is completely bonkers to steal another person's plants. Even if you collect them. I really like cats, but I can't walk into a friend's house and steal their cat. It is absolutely a big deal. She knew exactly what she was doing and my guess is it's a long pattern of mental abuse from your family. Go over there, take back the plant, and tell them you need some space from them.
I highly recommend working with a therapist to undue the amount of damage they have done to you. Mine has been a life saver. I'm sorry for your loss of your partner, and I hope you get your plant back.
SuperPookypower said:
So she just wanted the plant and decided to steal it? Like you’d never notice? Pretty strange stuff. NTA. She needs to explain herself.
ImaginaryChicken1082 said:
NTA. Even if it wasn’t sentimental who tf steals a houseplant and then lies about it. Such weird behavior. Did she give it back?
shout-out-1234 said:
NTA - but you need to go to your parents house and take the plant back. Your mother did this on purpose to hurt you and to control you. She wanted to provoke a reaction from you, and she did, but she still kept the plant. She has no intention of giving it back. She doesn’t care about your feelings or your property.
She is telling you that anything you have, she has the power to take and you don’t have the strength of character to call her out and take it back. It’s time for you to decide what message you want to give her. It’s ok to take your stuff, even the stuff that means the most to you, or she is not entitled to take your stuff and you will take it back.
Dandi21091987 said:
Girl GO GET IT! That is theft. You could even have the cops handle it, if you felt so inclined. NTA at all.