'AITA for kicking my mother-in-law out of our house?' 'She refused to call our son by his name.'

"AITA for kicking my mother-in-law out of our house after she refused to call our son by his name?"

My husband (34M) and I (31F) recently had our first child, a son we named Elijah. We put a lot of thought into his name, we loved the meaning, and it just felt right. My MIL (62F) had no strong opinions about it at first. She didn’t gush over it, but she also didn’t object. Or so we thought.

The first time she met Elijah at the hospital, she looked at him and said, “Oh little David you’re so perfect." I thought I misheard her, so I ignored it. But then she said it again. I asked her, “Who’s David?” and she just smiled and said, “Oh it just suits him better."