'AITA for kicking my boyfriend out of a wedding we were invited to?' 'I SCREAMED.' MINI UPDATE

I screamed that he should just pay for a mechanic like a normal person. He left, and called me trying to say he's sorry. I told him I don't want to deal with this anymore: either he gives up all his things that HURT him, or I leave. He told me he won't give up his hobbies or to not try his best to help people.

Which, I don't get why he even sees it that way. He can help by just giving the money or something. He is always doing crap for his family and has done the same for me (built furniture, fixed my car, did some sort of structural repair on my mothers porch, etc etc etc) but it gets old.