'AITA for kicking my boyfriend’s friend out of my birthday party?'

Fast forward another 10 minutes and my speaker all of a sudden changes music, I go in to where it is to connect back to it, Peter and one of our other friends had come back inside to where I was and sat beside me on their phones.

Peter was in Spotify and my phone disconnected again so I snatched his phone out of his hands when he says smartly to me “I’m not even connected” our friend beside him through his phone into his lap and said “YOU TOLD ME TO CONNECT” to Peter.

Then I blew up and told him to get the f out of my house and if he wasn’t being such a c**t then he would of been involved in the cake cutting. He left and now my partner is embarrassed because of how I reacted.