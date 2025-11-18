'AITA for kicking my boyfriend’s friend out of my birthday party?'

I had my birthday party two weeks after my actual birthday due to the seasonal work i do so it would be finished in time for my party which I planned 6 months in advance, one of my partners best friends (lets call him Peter) birthday fell on my party night (I didn’t know this until a few days before the party).
Peter arrived about 2 hours late to the party and I approached him to say happy birthday and gave him a hug, we are usually friendly with each other so I was shocked when I was met with a bit of a bad attitude but oh well I continued on having fun with my friends.
An hour had passed and Peter went to his car and came out with a massive speaker which overpowers mine and places in the centre of the party and starts blasting music. I ask my partner to please tell him to turn it off as my party was 70s themed and I had a certain playlist on for earlier in the night.
Peter turned his music off and then made a comment that no one liked the music I was playing and the vibes were shit and one of my close friends had told him to get his speaker (which wasn’t actually true) he actually asked her if the old people had left yet and then he continued to grab his speaker on his own.
My partner even made a sly comment in front of me saying “don’t worry Peter her speaker will be dead in 10 minutes anyways” which really upset me because I saved up to buy my speaker for the party and I was really proud of it. (JBL 320 which cost me $600) his speaker is a $1600 soundbook.
Around 20 minutes later Peter decided to grab his speaker and grab a bunch of the boys and they head over to play his own music at full volume over powering my speaker once again, I told my partner please shut it down and he did.
Fast forward another 10 minutes and my speaker all of a sudden changes music, I go in to where it is to connect back to it, Peter and one of our other friends had come back inside to where I was and sat beside me on their phones.
Peter was in Spotify and my phone disconnected again so I snatched his phone out of his hands when he says smartly to me “I’m not even connected” our friend beside him through his phone into his lap and said “YOU TOLD ME TO CONNECT” to Peter.
Then I blew up and told him to get the f out of my house and if he wasn’t being such a c**t then he would of been involved in the cake cutting. He left and now my partner is embarrassed because of how I reacted.
My partner has said he isn’t taking sides in this. This is what I actually feel bad about but I couldn’t help but feel he wasn’t being truthful with me and Peter had sent him a message on his phone and I read it, which read Peter “I don’t know what her problem is this is BS” my partner: “Yeah I’m with you I don’t know what her deal is." So AITA for kicking him out?