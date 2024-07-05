'AITA for kicking my friend and her kids out of my house?' 'Her children sleep all day.'

"AITA for kicking my friend and her kids out of my house?"

I (F30) told a friend (F38) that her and her three kids (M15,F13,F11) could stay with me for two weeks while she went to DSS to file for rental assistance. I had already found multiple apartments that would work for her. I have two children of my own (F8,M2).

Her children sleep all day and yell at mine for being noisy in their own home in the middle of the day. She has decided that it is unfair for her children to be bound to the rules of my house...

...which includes that there is to be no roughhousing or video games played outside my children's bedrooms once I have put them to bed and no children allowed in my bedroom.