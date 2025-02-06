'AITA for kicking my friend off our vacation for making a 'joke' about my BF?' UPDATED

"AITA for kicking my friend off our vacation for making a joke about my boyfriend?"

So my friends and I are going on a trip next month to Miami, FL. We’ve been planning it for about a month now, and originally it was going to be a float trip within our state and with 16 people we go to college with.

One of my friends in particular (J) has a very specific work schedule. We worked around this and got days of the week that are less convenient for the majority because we wanted to include her. She refuses to take off work for the trip despite going on multiple week-long vacations with other people. Still though, we did our best to accommodate her.

On New Years, we all stayed on campus for the break so her, myself, two friends, and my boyfriend (A) all spent the night together drinking and playing games in my apartment since my roommate had gone home.