'AITA for kicking my friend out of my car and making her walk home alone in the dark?' UPDATED

Friday comes along and we(there were 7 of us including me) started searching the whole street, we took the advice of some very helpful commenters i.e. throwing another rock out the car to see where it could land, searching farther up or down the street and searching the other side of the street too.

One of my friends (Rick) ended up finding it about 200 ft. down from where we were searching. I screamed and basically jumped on him crying, I told him thanks and asked the group if I could buy them all dinner as thanks, they said sure so we all agreed on pizza and beer. Then we went to Ricks place to eat, as we were talking the topic of Jane came up, someone asked if she's still part of the group.