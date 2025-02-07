'AITA for kicking a woman out of my dinner party after what she said about my pregnancy?'

"AITA for kicking my best friend's girlfriend out during a dinner party because of something she said?"

I (19F) am 5 months pregnant. It was not planned at all but my fiancé, Barry (21M) and I decided to go ahead with the pregnancy after considering our options for a long time. My best friend, Theo (20M) has been nothing but supportive and helpful. Theo got into a pretty serious relationship a few months ago but I have never met her so I suggested we have a dinner party and invite some other friends as well.

Ava (23F) seemed very sweet at first but then I noticed that she seemed cold towards me. I thought it was just me but Barry asked me about it as well. I thought she may just be having a hard time surrounded by new people so I didn't make a big deal out of it.