"AITA for breaking up and kicking my GF out after she said no to marriage?"

I (41M) have been dating my ex gf (39F) for nearly Six years. Our relationship was a good one. Four years after we started dating I informed her family and friends I was going to propose to her while we were on a family vacation and received their blessing and well-wishes.

The night I proposed, I tried to make the night as memorable and "perfect" as possible. I asked her after a nice dinner surrounded by the family, and she said "No, not yet anyways." I was quite hurt honestly and went back to our room to think things out and not overreact.