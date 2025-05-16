'AITA for kicking my husband out and taking space after learning the truth about his finances?'

He told me it wasn't intentional, and confessed he never checked his spending carefully. There are services he forgot he subscribed to and cost over 100 bucks a month. Also, because his bank balance is so low, he gets charged a fee every month, for each and all of his accounts.

Basically, he's in a horrible financial state, has made poor decisions where he spends his money, and does not know how to track or budget himself. I told him that this is enough, that this is really irresponsible since I've been so frugal but he's just squandering money on selfish things. I needed some space alone, and I asked him to go stay with his parents for a while out of state.