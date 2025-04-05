'AITA for kicking my husband out when our phones got disconnected?' UPDATED

"AITA for kicking my husband out when our phones got disconnected?"

Long story short, we have been trying to financially recover from my husband hopping jobs and then not actually working at all for about three months. Our bank account was emptied, we had to go through a debt consolidation process, I had to empty out a retirement account, we almost got evicted, almost lost both of the vehicles, the whole nine yards. He started working again including some overtime.

My position is salary, so overtime isn't an option for me. We had a pretty intense conversation in the midst of it all with me telling him that the next time this happens, I wasn't putting up with it. We got caught up on rent, got caught up on the cars, everything. But then he started calling out of work again. And then he changed his shift which someone had him out of work for almost two weeks.