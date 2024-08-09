'AITA for kicking my MIL out after she commented on my baby weight?' 'Did you get some stretch marks?'

I was so so offended and I couldn’t help the tears that welled up in my eyes. Obviously I know that my body is different but I am trying to be kind with myself, and that did not help at all. I ended up just asking her to leave. She asked me if I was serious and I said yes, I am going to cry and I don’t want to in front of you.

She stormed out. My husband heard the door slam and was like what the hell just happened? I told him and he was so apologetic and felt horrible. He promised me that he didn’t only pursue me for my body and also that my body isn’t what we are married because of.