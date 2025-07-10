'AITA for kicking my MIL out of my daughter's bday for gifting a 'family' portrait that I'm not in?'

I’m 26F, intersex, and my husband (29m) and I recently celebrated our daughter’s first birthday. Due to fertility issues, we had her through a surrogate, our close friend Erin. Erin’s been in our lives for years and is now our daughter’s godmother and aunt. She’s also a lesbian and in a happy relationship, which makes the rest of this feel even more absurd, but here we are.
MIL has never outright said anything nasty about me, but she’s had this pattern of constantly skimming past me and shining the spotlight on my husband and Erin. She was pleasant enough when my husband and I started dating, but once she found out I was intersex, she started acting strange.
Not cruel, just invasive and weirdly fascinated which I am sadly used to when people learn about this part of me. She asked me if I was technically male or female, if I’d ever considered surgery to simplify things, and once even asked about how creative our sex life is due to my condition, and that my hu husband shouldn't neglect his needs due to me, which my husband shut down.
When we announced we’d be using a surrogate, her reaction was all about Erin. She kept saying how lucky we were to have someone like her and how it must be such a relief for my husband to have a real connection to the baby.
She said things like “a child should always have some kind of biological anchor,” and at one point asked if I’d ever feel left out. When I said no, she just smiled and said it was good that I was mature, and that she wouldn't if she had to rely on another woman to give her a child.
At the gender reveal party , she gave a whole toast about motherhood, but focused completely on Erin. She threw in a line about being happy for me as the supportive partner who helped make it possible and insisted that Erin be present when my husband and I cut the cake to find out the baby's gender.
I wanted to disappear into the floor. Erin was visibly uncomfortable. She’s been very clear with both of us that while she’s honored to have carried our child, but she has no desire to co-parent and isn’t interested in being treated like anything more than a loving aunt and godmother.
Since our daughter was born, MIL’s made a habit of pushing me to the sidelines. She tags Erin and my husband in social media posts about the baby but never includes me. She takes candid photos of them holding the baby and captions them like they’re a little family unit with only the occasional picture me and my husband with the baby.
She keeps telling Erin how natural she looks with the baby, how she and my husband have such great chemistry when they’re parenting together. Erin’s told me herself that the whole thing feels like MIL’s trying to script a version of reality that no one else is living in.
Then came our daughter’s first birthday. It was indoors thing, nothing super fancy but still special, you know? Cupcakes, a smash cake, snacks. I spent the few days prepping little decorations and favors with my husband, and for the most part, it was going fine.
MIL showed up late and immediately handed me a huge gift bag, saying it was something extra special from Grandma and Erin. Erin, who was already at the party and had brought her own clearly labeled gift earlier, just stared at it like she had no idea what was inside.
I opened the bag because MIL insisted I do it in front of everyone while our daughter was happily destroying the cake. Inside was a framed, custom illustration of my husband, Erin, and the baby, just the three of them, styled like a family portrait, standing in front of our house. I wasn’t in it, at all.
She had apparently commissioned it based on photos from the baby shower and social media and acted like it was the most thoughtful gift she could’ve given for our daughter.
There was a weird silence while everyone tried to process it. Erin looked horrified. My husband asked her, flat-out, why I wasn’t included. MIL gave a little shrug and said something like that she didn't mean anything by it, and she just wanted to capture the bond between who created my daughter so she could look back on it.
She looked right at me and added, that of course that I'm part of my daughter's in my own special way, like I’m the babysitter. I just told her she needed to leave, right then with my tone admittedly being a little harsh. She acted stunned, said I was blowing things out of proportion, that it was just a sweet keepsake. I told her no, it wasn’t and I said she could leave quietly or I’d ask someone to walk her out. She left after that.
Now my husband's siblings have been texting me like crazy about how I embarrassed her and that I could’ve addressed it after the party. That I ruined what should’ve been a happy day over a misunderstanding. My husband disagrees. He’s said he’s proud of me for standing up for myself and that he should’ve put his foot down long ago. Erin also told me I handled it better than she would have.
Still, I’ve been turning it over in my head ever since. I worked so hard to make that day beautiful for our daughter, and I keep wondering if kicking her out really made me just as bad, or if it was the only way to finally shut it down. Was I the a$$hole for sending her out the way I did?
bdayqueen said:
NTA - you're a whole lot nicer than I would have been. I would have set it on fire in front of her.
misstiff1971 said:
NTA - MIL needs to be removed from the equation completely for quite awhile. She doesn't seem to understand what a surrogate is.
IndependentMindedGal said:
NTA. Have your husband lay down the law with his mom. You are baby’s mom, she is to immediately and forever drop all mentions of Erin in any kind of motherly context, and that if she pulls off any kind of repeat performance, she will be out of your lives for at least one year. She needs to shape up or ship out.
WolfofMandalore2010 said:
NTA. "Now my husband's siblings have been texting me like crazy about how I embarrassed her and that I could've addressed it after the party." This particular double standard is always infuriating. MIL slighted OP in public, but it’s somehow unacceptable for OP to call her out in the same manner?
Apprehensive-East847 said:
You and your husband should now ban her from contact with your baby. Otherwise your baby is going to grow up with weird feelings about who their mother actually is.
Good-Squirrel7267 said:
NTA. MIL’s behavior is so cringe worthy, she should be embarrassed.
Double_Shelter_2530 said:
NTA. If it was me, she'd get no contact with the child and zero knowledge of any future kids. Not to pry, but was Erin the egg donor as well as the surrogate? Is that why she's creating a family that doesn't exist? Or were you able to have an egg harvested then transplanted? You don't have to answer. Mil is psycho either way. Glad you have a supportive husband. Many in this situation don't.
OP responded:
We did artificial insemination and Erin terminated her parental rights soon after the birth.