'AITA for finally kicking my roommate’s boyfriend out after he kept stealing my stuff?'

Y’all I am LOSING my mind. Me (26f) and my roommate Tessa (27f) have been living together for a year and everything was going fine. Then she starts dating this MFer Eli (30m, big 6'4 dude) about six months ago.
At first I was like maybe he’s chill maybe he'll help with chores. Then suddenly he thinks our apartment is HIS HOUSE. He’s here almost every night, sleeping on my couch, eating all our food, and showering. Like bro??? You're not paying for all this crap 😭😭
First it was little stuff.
Snacks gone. My expensive shampoo? Gone. My iced matcha latte that literally has my name on it? Gone. Chargers? Gone. Okay fine whatever maybe he's a little slow.
Then I straight up told him “stop taking my stuff” and he laughed in my face, like CACKLING and said “oh I thought it was for both of us” LIKE WHAT. no. my stuff is MINE. I pay for this. MY SPACE. leave me the hell alone.
Then it got worse. My wipes? Gone. Secret deodorant? Gone. And THEN…MY UNDERWEAR. Yes. MY UNDERWEAR. I confronted him but he didn’t laugh this time. oh no. this time he tried to play it off like he was “just borrowing it” and said “it’s soft I like it” like bro what the actual hell.
At this point, I am picturing every way to kick this man out but U can't cuz he's 6'4 LIKE WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO DO??? I feel violated. I feel gross. I feel like he sees my stuff and my body as public property.
And y’all last week I come home from work and HE'S SITTING ON MY COUCH WEARING MY HOODIE (which is like 5 sizes too small for him btw) and eating MY leftover Pad Thai. I crash the hell out and tell him to get the hell out.
I am DONE. He rolls his eyes and goes "yo chill its not that deep." NO I WONT CHILLL. YOU ARE A DISGUSTING AH WHO THOUGHT HE COULD STEAL MY CRAP AND GET AWAY WITH IT.
Eventually he leaves after I yell at him for a couple hours but I was genuinely SO pissed off like I've never been this mad at someone and now that I think about I said some REALLY messed up garbage to him which I don't want to say here and now I feel kinda bad idk.
I promise I'm a good person okay? And then Tessa comes home and loses her mind. She's screaming at me like I'm a crazy woman and that I might be the reason they break up...girl what 🧍♀️
TL;DR: Roommate’s boyfriend has been at my apartment constantly stealing my snacks, skincare, feminine products, and generally violated my space and autonomy as a woman. I finally kicked him out after he got too comfortable but now my roommate is mad at me. AITA?
Better-Turnover2783 wrote:
Does SHE know he's stealing your underwear cause it "feels good?!"
I think after knowing that she might be happy to breakup with him. Lock on doors and tell the landlord so if his staying violates the lease, they can get kicked out. NTA.
OP responded:
I want a new roommate so bad but our lease has both of us responsible so I can’t just swap someone in 😭
I wish I had the money to put a down payment on my own house cuz screw roommates bro.
NotAtAllExciting wrote:
Is this even real?
OP responded:
May God strike me down the day I log on to make up a story about a grown man stealing my panties 🫶
No but fr tho u don’t have to believe me, I felt gross even writing it all out.
CherryAromatic8937 wrote:
You know damn well you're NTA He was stealing, overstaying his welcome, disrespectful to people who live there 🚩
Girl, just sip some tea ☕ and relax while your roommate get dumped by this hobosexual loser 💅🏾
Askpsychological2868 wrote:
Talk to your landlord and see about breaking your lease. I’m sure your roommate will let him back in. Explain that you are fearful and hopefully they will let you break the lease. Worse case scenario, go crash with a friend. Protect yourself.
OP responded:
Thank you and I will!! ❤️
FunnyAnchor123 wrote:
NTA. You did nothing wrong. Tell your roommate this jerk can come back inside when he returns all of your stuff he has stolen.
Does yours roommate know it is illegal to change the locks on someone who lives with you? Not suggesting you break the law, but...
OP responded:
BWAAHAHA I doubt she knows but I try to be a law abiding citizen so I’d rather not 😭
HunTMrocket wrote:
Lol...he's wearing your underwear because it's soft? Nah brah...callin BS.
OP responded:
I never said he wore it 😭 Some of my panties just went missing, I confronted him and he literally admitted he took them. I don’t know what he did with them or what he meant by they were soft but I don’t even wanna know.