'AITA for kicking my SIL out of my house after she humiliated me in public?'

This set her off, and she stormed out of the line we were now at the front of. We left too, and upon catching up to SIL she was complaining about me to a grandma at a nearby table. I tried to talk to her, saying her pushing made me feel like she thinks im incompetent, and I deserved a beat to action her request before she lost it.

She started screaming at the top of her lungs in front of her child and hundreds of kids and families at the farm park, using profanity and generally being unwilling to listen to anyone. I asked her to stop, saying we could talk about this at home, and when she refused and kept screaming, I said "I'm done, we're leaving." And took off towards my car alone.