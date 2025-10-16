'AITA for kicking my depressed SIL out of my house after she never followed our rules?'

I also had told Sally that you cannot be late to this job because everyone working has to wait for you to come in order for them to leave. Sally had the ability to pick up shifts at this job and pick up as much as she wanted. She would only pick up about 3 shifts a month. We told her she would still need to find another job so she could save for a car.

It has been almost 4 months and she has not found another job and has not saved anything for a car. Sally is also constantly late to her current job and does not pay rent, clean, or help with anything around the house. She mostly says in her room watch TV all hours of the day and ordering food even though we told her that she could cook and eat our food.