'AITA for kicking my sister out after she tried to 'reparent' my kid like I don’t exist?'

So I (31F) finally have my own home after YEARS of chaos. My 12-year-old daughter lives with me full-time and I’m doing my dam best. Life hasn’t been easy.. I have court stuff going on ATM ( nothing in relation to custody of my daughter)..and alot of other things..but my daughter and I are solid.
My sister (29F) has always had this weird superiority complex.. She thinks she’s everyone’s life coach even though… the girl can’t keep a plant alive!. Anyway, she asked to stay with me for a few days because she “needed space” from her boyfriend.From the SECOND she walked in, she acted like she owned the place.
Critiquing everything.. my cooking, my decor, why my daughter’s shoes weren’t lined up with military precision.. I bit my tongue because I was trying to be nice.But then she crossed the line...One morning I come out of my room and she’s in MY kitchen telling MY daughter she needs more “structure” and that she’d “do better living with someone who sets proper boundaries.”
Then she starts listing all the things she thinks I’m doing “wrong.”. My daughter looked so uncomfortable. I told my sister to cut it out. She rolled her eyes and said, “Well someone has to parent her properly.”I swear I saw red. This woman doesn’t even HAVE kids. I told her she had 10 minutes to pack her stuff and get out.
She acted shocked like I was overreacting. Kept saying I was being “dramatic” and “proving her point.” Now she’s telling the whole family I “kicked her out for trying to help” and that I’m “too unstable to take criticism.” A few family members are taking her side because they think she’s the “responsible one.”
My daughter told me later she was glad I stuck up for us. So honestly I feel fine.. but am I blind? AITA for booting her out?
Spectator7778 said:
You know what you’re doing. Your sis is underhanded and overstepped. NTA. Well done mama
froggylove78 said:
NTA, and if anyone asks you, you can say you were listening and finally found "structure" and were showing your daughter what standing up for yourself looks like. Thank her for the life lesson on boundary setting. Good riddance to bad garbage.
ElVo_No6595 said:
She probably lied to you. It was not her needing space from her boyfriend. It was her boyfriend kicking her out for being unbearable)
Positive_Tourist_224 said:
You gave her a place to stay, and she repaid that by undermining you in your own kitchen. That’s not helping, that’s control disguised as concern. People love to label someone “unstable” when they don’t get their way. You handled it the only way you could once she refused to respect you. Your house, your rules, your kid.
DatguyMalcolm said:
Any family member taking her side should host her, then. NTA
DesperateLong22 said:
Your sister didn’t come to “help,” she came to take over. There’s a massive difference between offering support and undermining a parent in their own home. The fact that your daughter felt uncomfortable says everything. Setting a boundary and enforcing it isn’t dramatic, it’s parenting.