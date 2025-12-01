'AITA for kicking my sister out after she tried to 'reparent' my kid like I don’t exist?'

"AITA for kicking my sister out of my house after she tried to 'reparent' my kid like I don’t exist?"

So I (31F) finally have my own home after YEARS of chaos. My 12-year-old daughter lives with me full-time and I’m doing my dam best. Life hasn’t been easy.. I have court stuff going on ATM ( nothing in relation to custody of my daughter)..and alot of other things..but my daughter and I are solid.

My sister (29F) has always had this weird superiority complex.. She thinks she’s everyone’s life coach even though… the girl can’t keep a plant alive!. Anyway, she asked to stay with me for a few days because she “needed space” from her boyfriend.From the SECOND she walked in, she acted like she owned the place.