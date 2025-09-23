'AITA for kicking my sister out while she’s going through a bad time?' *UPDATE*

It’s been a little while since that happened and we have since cleared out her disgusting room. My parents were furious with me and say that I was being unreasonable. I personally feel like I extended myself tremendously only for her to use me. She continued to make poor decisions as a fully capable, fully grown adult woman approaching her thirties.

I understand that mental health is something that can hinder a person’s ability to live a productive and happy life, but I don’t believe that excused her behavior. Please give honest opinion!! AITA?

grayblue_grrl said:

" my sister (F29) got fired from her job due to an event that she avoids discussing..."

Yeah. She's toxic. And you do need to have peace in your house. NTA.