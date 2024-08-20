'AITA for kicking my sister's boyfriend out of my vacation home?' 'There was a mountain of dirty dishes.'

We got to the living room, where lo and behold Lia was scrambling to pick up toys and Al was drinking a beer in a rocking chair. I immediately snatched the beer from his hand and asked him why he wasn’t cleaning the mess he made. He asked why I assumed it was him and not Lia? I said it’s because I’m not an idiot.

He just chuckled and said Lia was doing the cleaning and there didn’t need to be two people cleaning. His nonchalance really ticked me off, so I told him he and his sticky kids had an hour to pack up their things and leave before I called the cops. Al looked at Ky and Ky was like, “What are you looking at ME for? Go pack!”