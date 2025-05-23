'AITA for kicking out my brother's GF at 11pm because she tried to 'catch' me sleepwalking?'

"AITA for kicking out my brother’s girlfriend because I think she’s weird?"

I’m male and 28. My 19 year old brother lives with me. He started dating a girl, also 19, who is crazy, like believes dragons are real and she calls herself a “starchild” level of crazy. She talks constantly about conspiracy theories and psychic abilities. She’s his first girlfriend so I kind of understand why he tolerates her.

She’s nice and polite but needs A LOT of attention. Every conversation gets derailed by her so she can talk about nonsense. Any conversion without her is interrupted to tell us about her dreams, why people have dreams and the psychic links human share, etc. I don’t like her and avoid being around her. She just comes off as someone faking for attention.