'AITA for kicking out my brother's GF at 11pm because she tried to 'catch' me sleepwalking?'

I’m male and 28. My 19 year old brother lives with me. He started dating a girl, also 19, who is crazy, like believes dragons are real and she calls herself a “starchild” level of crazy. She talks constantly about conspiracy theories and psychic abilities. She’s his first girlfriend so I kind of understand why he tolerates her.
She’s nice and polite but needs A LOT of attention. Every conversation gets derailed by her so she can talk about nonsense. Any conversion without her is interrupted to tell us about her dreams, why people have dreams and the psychic links human share, etc. I don’t like her and avoid being around her. She just comes off as someone faking for attention.
Our problems started when “starchild” found out I occasionally sleepwalk. When I was little I slept walked around the house sometimes. For a few brief months I had night terrors as well. Now as an adult I sometimes sleepwalk to the kitchen then go back to bed. It happens maybe once a month and no one notices unless I make a mess. For some reason I take stuff out of the fridge and leave on the counter.
My brother told “starchild” about this and she thinks I’m a “psychic child” because I sleepwalk. She constantly asks questions about my dreams, feelings, and thoughts. She believes she and I are the next stage in evolution and my sleepwalking is communicating to a higher power. My childhood night terrors were a reaction to seeing the “true” universe and on and on about the craziest sh!t you’ve ever heard.
I believe I sleepwalk because of stress. I’ve told her this and refuse to entertain her ideas. She still would not let it go and it feels like she became obsessed with me. She comes over just to see me instead of my brother.
She started asking my brother about our family’s genetics and MY medical history. My friends and family thinks it’s funny and teases me about it. They’ll tell “Starchild” exaggerated stories about my “psychic abilities”. Like once, OP said it might rain… then it did!
“Starchild” started sleeping over at my house. She would sleep on the living room couch instead of with my brother in his room. The other night she went to “bed” and I asked her why she’s not sleeping with my brother. This girl straight up tells me, “I wanted to catch you sleepwalking so I can talk to you”.
Just a big creepy smile as if it’s such an innocent request. I blew up on her. I called her psychotic and that I never want to see her again. I told her to leave now, at 11pm, and never come back or I’ll get a restraining order. My brother defended her and I told him to leave too.
Now my brother and I are not talking. “Starchild” reached out with an apology but I ignored her. Everyone thinks I overreacted. My mom is mad my brother is asking to move back in with her.
My friends think I’m ruining my relationship with my brother over something stupid. People are saying her weirdness is just her personality. I’m starting to believe my reaction to brother’s girlfriend was extreme and that I’m in fact an ahole. AITA?
Individual_Mousse273 said:
NTA Christ she sounds exhausting.
ArtemisStrange said:
She's creepy af. People who believe in all that starchild nonsense are living in an imaginary world. They think people with autism and chronic illnesses are "elevated souls" with psychic powers that will heal the world.
The chronic illness one is because they think the illness is caused by powerful empathy that manifests as tremendous physical pain and other symptoms of illness. They think that getting people with chronic illness medical attention is interfering with their powers, so they should be left to suffer "for the good of humankind".
Her beliefs are dangerous. They cause real world suffering. And she was trying to talk directly to your subconscious mind while you were vulnerable, probably to try to get and receive "messages". I don't know how easy it would be to influence someone who was sleepwalking but I wouldn't want her near me while my rational faculties were offline.
NTA, she is obsessive and delusional and she seriously crossed a line trying to catch you while you were vulnerable. It's your house.
[deleted] said:
NTA. Some people believe in that kind of thing, cool, but when she started asking personal, invasive questions, coming over to talk to you (not her bf) and the sleeping on the couch thing, yeah it's time for her to go.
INFO: Was your mom part of those telling "Starchild" about your "psychic abilities"? I think she's mad because she knows now that she will have to deal with this person and now it's not so funny.
OP responded:
Yes. My mom told "Starchild" I had imaginary friends that she thought were ghosts. It was a lie to get a rise out of me.
rivmcd said:
NTA. It's your house and you shouldn't have to feel paranoid about some creepy girl watching you constantly. Wtf.
I told "Starchild" she makes me uncomfortable early on. The first time she asked about my sleepwalking I asked her to stop. She just brushes it off. I told people she creeps me out and they thought I was overreaction because she seems harmless. This is why they started teasing me when she was around.
I guess the group teasing made "Starchild" think I wasn't serious when I asked her to back off. Also I had no idea that Star Children was a "real" thing.
Thank you all for your comments. I'm glad to know i'm not the ahole. I agree if the genders were reversed my family would not think its funny. I haven't kicked my brother out but he refuses to talk to me, he spends his time elsewhere.
Her parents are hippy-ish, I think she just grew up without the word no. I refuse to have her around me but I'm not kicking my brother out if he can respect my boundaries. "Starchild" has sent me another text of paragraph asking to talk... I never even gave her my number. I'll update if I blow up at her again LOL.