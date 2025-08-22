'AITA for kicking out my friend's neurodivergent friend for touching personal stuff?'

They (their friend), came in and I was warm to them, then when I go to the bathroom, I come back looking for them to tell them we are eating dinner. Lo and behold they are playing with my hearing aids I put in a device to dry them out since it was raining. (My friends just speak louder around me when they are off).

I literally need those for work and my safety, and other people playing with, let alone wearing them, is unsanitary.

I flipped out and told them to put those down and he burped in my face, laughing, saying they was sorry and tried to hug me. They drop one of my hearing aids on the floor and almost spill their drink on it, the puddle barely touching it as I grabbed it.

These are $3000 each...