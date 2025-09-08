'AITA for kicking out my husband's friend because of her speech at our wedding?'

Then Lana gets up and insists on giving a speech too. She basically talks about the group, and the friendship they had, how close they are with each other and know each other so well, but then she goes onto say something along the lines of "And Cassy, you better thank me for turning him down that time, I basically gave him away so you can have ur soulmate".

I really did not like the way she said it. It felt so passive aggressive. My husband sensed something was off and asked if I was okay. I told him I did not like what she said, and that I am kicking her out from reception because I won't be tolerating any passive aggressive comments at the most important day of my life.