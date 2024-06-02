'AITA for kicking out my husband's mistress and newborn, making them homeless?'

"AITA for kicking out my common-law husband's mistress and newborn, making them homeless?"

My husband and I, 40f and 41m, have been together for 10 years, but never married. I consider them years to be very loving and happy, but apparently not for him since he had a side piece obviously. I make furniture and make around €1M a year. We are considered common-law husband and wife because of the time we've been living together.

My husband is a teacher. It goes without saying that I provide for us. I don’t ask what he does with his salary. We live way below our means because we are both minimalists, but we have a big house, nice cars and lots of art. Everything we own is mine, to be clear.