"AITA for kicking out my brother after he threw a party in MY house without my permission, completely trashing the place?"

About 2 nights ago I received a call from my neighbour explaining that there are multiple cars outside my house and loud music coming from inside. I immediately asked my neighbour to knock on the door and ask what's going on.

He was told that it was a party, I was on a night out with my girlfriend and was absolute furious as we had previously made it clear, no parties unless I give him permission.

Little backstory, my brother broke up with his girlfriend who he was living with and we gave him a room in my house until he saved up money from his job to find a place. We obviously had some basic rules like he had to clean and help throughout the house.