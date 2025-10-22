'AITA for kicking out my cousins’ wives after they accused me of trying to steal their husbands?'

Some parents breastfed each other’s kids and that makes you “milk siblings,” which means you can’t marry each other and have relaxed modesty boundaries. So even though most of us aren’t biologically that close, we are family. None of us would ever see each other romantically, and our parents treat us like siblings too.

As adults, we’re still inseparable. We go on holidays, hang out after work, and have regular game nights. The cousins with kids share babysitting duties. Our dynamic is extremely tight-knit.

We all have silly nicknames from childhood that just stuck. For example, “Wowa” for a cousin named Aurora. It sounds dumb, but calling each other by real names now feels cold and rude almost. Usually only family uses these names, though spouses eventually pick them up too.