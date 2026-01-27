"AITA for kicking out my now ex and his mom and 'leaving them stranded' before the snowstorm?"

So, I (28F), am being slandered across my socials and I need to just confirm if I am in the wrong. Context: My ex, J, and I had been together for six years before this whole situation.

When I was 25, I inherited my mom’s bungalow. My older sister (39) got the main house and my older brother (32) got two properties that my mom rented. It was decided this was the fairest since my brother got into real estate and my sister was pregnant at the time.

J, who was an amateur carpenter, and I renovated it and he basically let me decorate and organize how I want. Since I would be the one home more and “my systems only work for me”. To his credit, that was and still is true. I have SEVERE OCD.