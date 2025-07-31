'AITA for kicking out my husband after he took my $60 of returnables and gave them to his mom?'

My husband knows how much this means to me because we have talked about it often and he's joked around and poked fun at me, saying things like "oh yeah my wife and her cans" because even when we go to his buddies houses or family events, I save our bottles and cans. So, he knows.

But yeah, I went to add a full bag of cans to my collection this morning and all of my bags are gone. I originally thought "my husband must have returned them for me, that's sweet," but I go inside and asked if he returned them and asked for the clink receipt and he nonchalantly goes "oh, no, my mom came over last night and noticed the bags and said she could use them because she was running low on cash."