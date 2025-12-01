'AITA for kicking out my sister and her family because of her son and husband’s entitlement?'

I bit my tongue but I was fighting back jumping across the table at my sister. The first month and a half of living with them was pure hell on earth. What immediately drew the line was overhearing BIL on the phone with his friend. I tried not to listen until I heard him saying the most disrespectful and disgusting things about me and GF.

My blood immediately boiled when I heard him say that he thought “living with two gay chicks would be much hotter”. I snapped and demanded him and my sister pack their things and leave my house immediately. He acted like he hadn’t just completed disrespected me in my own home. Sister tried to defend him, saying it was a joke. I refused to hear her out.