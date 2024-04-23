'AITA for kicking out my pregnant fiancé because she screamed in my face when I was sleeping?'

Two separate beds isn't an option currently, due to lack of space. But she said she won't be coming back any time soon, if ever, because she's been sleeping at most 2hrs a night due to "my issues" and she's tired of dealing with it.

x_hyperballad_x

Dude, you need to be doing more to resolve your sleep issues, like yesterday. She needs sleep just as much as you do, and this obviously can’t continue. Get a good quality air mattress or invest in a sleeper sofa, or set up a bed in another room or in the basement if you have the room. This isn’t a completely unsolvable problem.

BeardManMichael

I mean.... A pregnancy definitely needs more than 2 hours of sleep per night. I would argue lack of sleep will have more severe consequences for her.

You're right though. This is a solvable problem.