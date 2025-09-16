'AITA for kicking out my roommate for having only child syndrome?'

I (21F) have 3 roommates, Kelly (20F), Allie (22F), Steve (23M). we have lived together since December 2025, the house we live in is rented to us by Steve's parents, Steve and Allie are a couple and prior to living here myself Allie and Steve lived in an apartment together for a year.
So Me, Allie, and Steve are finally at our wits end. So, our roommate Kelly has lived with us now for 10 months, this was her first time living away from her parents and we have tried to discuss our problems with her multiple times with zero result.
Basically from the time she moved she has been terrible about taking care of her food that's gone bad which is particularly frustrating when she is using Tupperware that she does not own along with ruining several pans. She also has had a consistent problem with contributing to household shared products such as soap, paper towels, toilet paper, spices, medication, etc.
Despite the fact that it is known (because she talks about it) that she has more money in her bank account than all three of us do combined. She continuously will use, but never replace.
Me and Kelly specifically share a bathroom, which she hasn't helped clean since we moved in, she consistently gets her hair and toothpaste EVERYWHERE, and in all bathrooms she never flushes her toilet paper (which she use a lot of)she instead throws it away, keep in my mind she never takes the trash out.
When we asked her not to, she just said “that's how my parents do it." When we said she shouldn't leave cooked and/or raw meat out overnight she said “that's how my parents do it” (mind you she has a food handlers card) which is a recurring theme. When we would say hi to her, she would ignore us and ignore us even if we were both sitting on the couch.
Despite this we have tried to work through stuff and remain friends, about two months ago Me, Kelly, and Allie took a road trip(about 4 hours, Allie drove) for a concert. She only wanted to do what she wanted to do, and consistently was leaving us without telling us.
Along with nit picking any split cost thing such as parking(which we had agreed to split) while when it comes to fun purchases she would spend double Me and Allie did. She also would ignore any prior discussed schedules for the trip.
After coming back Me and Allie wanted to talk with her about this before we had time Kelly asked me if we were mad at her (at work cause she is also my coworker) and I told her that we were frustrated and...
...We wanted to talk to which she responded with a scoff and left, since then she has been avoiding us and won't talk to us, and all of her bad habits at home have gotten 2x worse. Are we the aholes for giving her 30 days to leave?
CupcakeMurder86 said:
NTA. I think some people are not fit to be roommates and share things. You'll need to find a way to remove her from the house. Tell her it's keep your sanity and friendship.
Salty-Sprinkles-1562 said:
This is not an only child thing. This is just entitled/selfish person behavior. You don’t have the right to kick anyone out though. The landlord has to do that.
amandajjohnson1313 said:
NTA she sounds like a nightmare. If you can't kick her out for legal reasons start being petty. Take your tp, paper towels, etc into your rooms. Ask if you can share the other bathroom and stop cleaning up after her.
Don't do her dishes, don't take out her trash. Don't buy extra food or keep non refrigerator items in your rooms. Eventually she will have to do something for herself.
thfemaleofthespecies said:
She’s selfish and inconsiderate. You don’t need to share your home with someone like that. NTA.
SoulSiren_22 said:
It seems to me you are kicking her out for being selfish, entitled, rude and unwilling to adapt. NTA.
GollumTrees said:
YTA for the hate on only children. I'm an only child and was properly socialized by being around other people, it doesn't have to just be siblings. You're acting like we're all isolated trolls or something. Is this person literally the one only child you have ever met? You're probably insulting many of your peers and don't even know it.
comengetitrmm said:
Nta in the living situation, but on a side note a bit of YTA in your description as this has nothing to do with being an only child.
Kallymouse said:
NTA. You lasted longer than I would have.